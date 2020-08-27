Editor: Let’s talk about the Green New Deal which really is not a good deal. My family raised cattle on a farm in South East Missouri and our cows did not fart! They ate grass and produced lean beef. Missouri farmers also raised cotton, corn, soy beans and rice. We won’t be able to use the wonderful farm machinery we now have. So we will we go back to picking the harvest by hand. Get real. That has to be the ideas of educated idiots. John Deer and Mossy Ferguson do not run on electric, and while solar is good in sunny Arizona, don’t depend on it in rainy Oregon. One more thing, the wind can be very unpredictable.
Maryann Curry
Lake Havasu City
