Editor: I write in response to the Today’s News-Herald’s Jan. 31 editorial (“Promising the impossible”).
Border security is an issue that deserves serious and sober debate, not just talking points, and I appreciate the News-Herald taking the time to write about it in a thoughtful way.
The editorial board notes that “finishing the wall will be among the first things” I plan to do when elected but also warns that such a task is “difficult if not impossible to overcome.”
Here’s where we agree: A catchy soundbite and peppy speech won’t secure our border alone, and voters should be wary of candidates who promise the moon without a plan to deliver or any indication in their past they are capable of doing so.
That’s why I’ve taken so many steps to outline how exactly how I’ll address the financial and logistical challenges to get the job done.
My ‘Law Enforcement Policy Paper,’ released in September, emphasizes the importance of Arizona’s next governor working with our congressional delegation and negotiating with the tribes to finally finish the wall we need.
I’ve engaged in extensive conversations with law enforcement officials to make sure we can hit the ground running on Day One.
There’s a reason Mohave County’s own Supervisor Ron Gould and many others have endorsed my campaign — and it’s because I don’t just talk the talk, I walk the walk.
Matt Salmon,
Arizona gubernatorial candidate, Mesa
