Editor: My professional experience in working with businesses of all sizes is that those that build inclusiveness in their operations increase their ability to be successful. This means utilizing the talents of all employees regardless of race, class, gender, sexual orientation, faith, and neurodiversity This same concept of inclusion applies to our government. Our nation is better off when all of us contribute to our economy and have a voice in who leads us. It simply makes for better government policies and a better economy.
So why are some politicians admiring the autocratic government of Hungary whose leader has policies to push minorities from his country and has changed election laws to guarantee that his party wins? The answer is control and power.
