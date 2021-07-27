Editor: I’d like to respond to an interesting letter I recently read that questioned why the inclusion of diversity, racism and discrimination is becoming a more and more relevant theme in today’s English classes. At the most fundamental level, English classes are, of course, meant to teach reading, writing, and comprehension, of course. But were those the only lessons to learn from those classes, they would not be as important as they are in the development of young independent minds. The point of a story is to provide a perspective on an idea — a theme. Orwell’s 1984 includes anti-totalitarian warnings that were written as a direct response to the regimes of Hitler and Stalin at the time. Bradbury’s Fahrenheit 451 includes warnings of what may happen to a society who has given up freedom of thought and potential censorship by method of removing recorded knowledge. English classes are not just about studying how good the grammar in these books is; it is about dissecting and understanding the messages and themes within the pages.
The reason that today’s classes are being molded toward these current cultural ideas of racism and diversity is because that is a prevalent issue in today’s world, no matter what side of the isle any of us are on. Literary works respond to current events by offering a perspective and a lesson.
Today’s classes are helping students comprehend the literature of today and learn from the ideas that influence it.
Matthew Lanning
Prescott Valley
