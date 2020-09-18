Editor: Given observation by local law enforcement, my ponderment is in regards to the authorization of such heavy intelligence gathering equipment. May we, the public, have access to this drone footage or haven’t we that sort of clearance being firmly footed on this ground. Hmm...where does is this burden in proving what I wonder.
Matthew T. Bombaci
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.