After interviewing teachers across the country, shadowing three of them for 12 months and taking a job as a long-term substitute in her own local Maryland school district, journalist Alexandra Robbins has a warning for America: “If we don’t fight for teachers now, we are going to lose them forever.”

In her new book, “The Teachers: A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable, Important Profession,” Robbins is an unflinching and unapologetic advocate for America’s 4,007,908 K-12 teachers. The 344-page book documents the high demands placed on teachers, the low pay and respect accorded them and the culture wars that denounce them as leftist evangelists.

