Editor: As a registered Independent, I feel like I’m getting some mixed messages from the Republicans. In a recent news story, I read the Republicans have an organized effort to force election officials to leave in 100 counties in seven key states. Gee, what could they be planning?
I listened to the House committee hearings and advisers close to former President Donald Trump advised him to concede the 2020 election, but he created the “Big Lie” and organized the Jan. 6 insurrection instead. Apparently 8 million voters wanted to believe him and now that’s a solid bloc of voters for the Republicans.
(1) comment
“Democrats have had a monopoly on poll watching for 40 years, and it speaks volumes that they’re terrified of an even playing field,” said RNC spokesperson Gates McGavick. “The RNC is focused on training volunteers to take part in the election process because polling shows that American voters want bipartisan poll-watching to ensure transparency and security at the ballot box.”
As an independent Mavis, shouldn’t we have an even playing field at the polling stations?
Do you not want secure elections?
Do you honestly believe Biden is the most popular president of all time, And Democrats did nothing to help create votes?
