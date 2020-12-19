As a public service, the U.S. Postal Service has provided a significant boost to the nation’s prosperity and well-being. A strong postal service is essential under the current threats of a pandemic and an economic recession.
The USPS is in financial trouble for no reason other than the Congress decreed that it should be so. The president’s role has been to install a postmaster-general, one Louis DeJoy, to administer the coup de grâce.
In 2006 the Congress enacted the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, requiring the service to pre-fund its employee pensions and retirement health care insurance with revenues from stamps and the like, unlike most other federal government agencies. The result is operating deficits that give DeJoy an excuse to cut services. Such cuts will further reduce revenues, giving rise to further deficits. Rinse and repeat.
The postal workers’ unions are asking for a $25 billion share of the disputed covid-19 relief package. A bipartisan agreement for $900 billion has been struck and could be passed quickly if the Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell permitted a vote to be taken.
At present, the USPS has already been granted $10 billion in new borrowing authority. That is certainly better than zero, but it is well short of adequate. It doesn’t take advanced math to see that within the large federal budget, maintaining mail delivery is a relatively minor task in the grand scheme of things. Relief measures in the trillions for other purposes have been discussed and may see the light of day when Joe Biden takes office next month.
The past four years have taken us a long way further down the trail of what John Kenneth Galbraith, decades ago, described as “an atmosphere of private opulence and public squalor.” Rehabilitating the U.S. Postal Service is one small but necessary step back to a well-functioning government and a civilized society.
Max B. Sawicky is an economist, writer and a senior research fellow at the Center for Economic and Policy Research.
As a combat veteran in the jungles of SE Asia there were two things that became very important – clean, dry socks and mail call. Over the years one of the constants in my life – and the lives of every American – has been our Postal Service. Today I still appreciate our postal workers from the counter personnel at our local post office to the mail carrier who, despite 120 degree temperatures and no air conditioning, delivers our mail six days a week. And now to watch as a draft dodger removes drop-boxes from the streets along with sorting equipment in order to influence an election is an affront of one of the very fabrics of our nation. And anyone who supports such actions or the person perpetrating them is an unpatriotic traitor.
