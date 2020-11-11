Editor: If the votes are all not counted then why did the electoral college is considered to be all but declared?
This shows us all that taking the time to vote and mail in votes are useless when the Electoral College takes our vote to be non important. Why bother using millions of dollars in ad for the candidates when our votes do not count?
Follow the money and you will see why the Electoral College is declared over before all the votes are counted. My vote is to get rid of Nancy Pelosi. She is a liar and is responsible for most of the reasons the public isn’t getting help with money for the people. Shame on her for driving a person out of business, but it shows her ethics.
Mel Heideman
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Sorry but the idiot who is blocking any help for the American people is Turtle Boy Mitch McConnell who has over 400 bills sitting on his desk that passed the House and would benefit the American people. This POS has refused to allow any discussion on those bills, let alone a vote. And he has said he will do the same thing once president Biden is sworn in. We need massive support for the Georgia run-off in January and make the Senate a 50/50 to shut down Mitch.
