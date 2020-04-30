Editor: I would like to respond to the article that you printed about the incident that happened at my restaurant last week.
When your reporter reached out to me, I told him I was too upset for an interview and today, I am ready to explain exactly what happened.
I did my homework and made sure that I was following all the rules. I presented “Taco Cruiseday,” “date night” and “tailgating” for marketing purposes and it clearly worked. They were all little groups or small families eating tacos and didn’t mingle with other groups.
Yes, the customers have to come inside to pay with Visa and to order drinks and wait in line while I made them. I also offered a free bottle of water with every sealed alcohol drink and served tacos in pizza boxes to discourage anyone eating inside while standing up signing their credit card receipt.
The county health inspector came in very angry and aggressive, yelling that I cannot advertise on Facebook “tailgating party”.
When I told him that I was in compliance and that all food was served to go, he stormed off and said that he was going to go get the sheriff. A little bit later, he came back with a deputy. The deputy asked for my ID and I gave it to him. The angry health inspector kept yelling about social distancing and how the customers were standing to close and he had pictures of them.
I said to the health inspector, “you heard me twice ask them to stand on the tape and respect social distance. What am I supposed to do when they don’t listen?”
That’s when the deputy said “Then you call me”
“You want me to call the sheriff on my customers for standing too close? Are you serious? And if I refuse?”
His reply: “Then you leave in silver bracelets”
They made everyone who was eating tacos outside leave and the health inspector said that not one bite of food was allowed to be eaten on my property. The people who had not yet received their tacos, were told that they had to get back in their cars and then they to line up like a drive through, stay in their cars, and immediately leave once served.
I closed my business over this. I am not sure for how long at this point. It’s not OK to make up rules and enforce them.
I was busy, too. I was selling tacos and trying to keep this restaurant open, food flowing through and accounts open so I would not have to open two giant restaurants, in different states, at the same time. I almost made it until this happened.
This whole situation is a disaster and it was very devastating to me.
This is a nightmare for the county and the sheriff as well, I am sure.
This country was founded on freedoms. The constitution is valid in Lake Havasu City. Civil rights are not exempt here either.
The people of the community are hurt by this as well. Each day that ticks by is more economic loss there. My hubby and I give back to the community. We have a long history and strong reputation for this. That’s who we are. Work hard. Stay humble. Give back. Take care of your people and lead by example.
Now, where do we go from here?
I deserve a huge apology from both entities as well as things need to change forever here so this never happens to anyone else again.
I have a unique perspective as I am the only restaurant owner here who had been through the coronavirus shut down as my Oregon restaurant was shut down first. The difference between the way it was handled by the two different health department is immense.
In Oregon, I was provided a time line on the first day, which is helpful to me as a restaurant owner so I know what food will hold in the freezer and what food will perish. They also sent a written guideline of all the rules and every restaurant owner is required to return their form acknowledging that I put Plexiglas up by the cash register, extra sanitation, etc.
This also helps me to educate my staff as I can give them all copies of the information.
The difference between the two is education, consistency, and structure. If the sheriff had educated his guys that they cannot enforce social distancing then the deputy would have told the inspector no when he went to go get him. If the health department had educated its employee with a guideline then he would have told the people who complained that I was in my rights to allow customers to enjoy their food in my parking lot.
I would prefer to make a permanent change in the system so this never happens to anyone else ever again there.
Melissa Lucas, owner of BlondZee’s restaurant
Desert Hills
