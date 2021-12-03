Finally. A couple of decades have passed since the girls and women abused by billionaire Jeffrey Epstein went unheard and unheeded.
It’s been 10 years since his accusers began a campaign to reopen the case against him.
Putting Maxwell on trial isn’t enough, of course. It should also be the former hedge fund manager sitting in that courtroom as well. The alleged victims should have had their chance to confront him, a man whose desire for teenage girls as young as 14 was an open secret in Palm Beach and Manhattan and other playgrounds of the wealthy.
But it is Maxwell, his former girlfriend and alleged chief procurer, who will be forced to listen to all the ugliness laid out before her, prosecutors say she helped Epstein recruit, groom and sexually abuse girls in the late 1990s and early 2000s. For six weeks — that’s how long lawyers expect the case to last — she’ll have to bear witness to the damage she’s accused of: the lives she helped stunt, the inhumanity that she helped perpetrate. Though she tried an array of legal maneuvers to avoid this moment, she won’t be able to close her ears as it all comes pouring out.
While the focus during the trial will be on Maxwell, and on Epstein as well, it is the accusers who deserve our consideration. They’ll be taking the witness stand to relate, publicly, the trauma they suffered, the humiliation, the ways they were targeted as vulnerable. They’ll have to recount the very thing that they no doubt wish the most to keep from thinking about.
Painful and re-traumatizing as it will no doubt be, we hope it is also a moment of strength, a demonstration of the power of the truth for other women in similar situations, who have been doubted and dismissed. This is a chance to speak the words out loud that need to be said — even when the person who needs to hear them most is dead.
Yes, justice delayed is justice denied, and this case is decades late in coming. But it is never too late for the truth
— Miami Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.