The middle-of-the-night assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse at his home near Port-au-Prince early Wednesday is a shocking and brutal act that will be felt far beyond the island nation.
It’s not yet completely clear what happened. Initial reports indicated the attackers spoke Spanish and that some claimed to be with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, though sources told the Miami Herald those DEA claims were false. Interim premier Claude Joseph quickly condemned the attack, which also seriously injured Moïse’s wife, Martine, as “odious, inhumane and barbaric.”
It follows months of unrest and violence in Haiti, a poor nation of about 11 million. Since January 2020, Moïse, 53, had been ruling by decree, after the country failed to hold elections.
The assassination of Moïse will now force new clarity in U.S. policy on Haiti.
The U.S. is Haiti’s biggest donor. The administration is well aware that there have been worrying signs for months that Moïse was becoming the region’s newest strongman. Still, the U.S. has continued to push for “free and fair” elections” in a country with too much turmoil to pull that off.
We don’t yet know what the full ramifications of this assassination will be. We don’t know in what direction the country will go nor exactly what the U.S. role will need to be. But there is no doubt, as we wait to learn more, that this horrific execution of the president of Haiti means the U.S. must step up, clearly and strongly, to back democracy in that tortured nation.
— Miami Herald
