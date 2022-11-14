Donald Trump had better watch out. Ron DeSantis just got a lot stronger.
The growing tension between Republican kingmaker and former protege is not new. Both are rumored to be seeking the 2024 presidential nomination, and Trump is expected to announce his candidacy soon.
In the Tuesday elections, DeSantis reigned supreme, securing a historic win and carrying Democratic stronghold Miami-Dade County. That’s no small feat in Florida. But what makes DeSantis a threat to Trump isn’t only his near 20-point victory. It’s also that Trump had a less stellar night.
Trump wasn’t on the ballot but he made the midterm elections about him, anyway, when he put his finger on the scale to support his loyalists.
The GOP seemed poised to win a narrow majority in the House, and maybe the Senate. Yet the much-vaunted red wave was looking more like a ripple. All of that reflects on the former president who continues to insert himself into national politics.
Florida, on the other hand, saw a red tsunami. Whether that was thanks to DeSantis, Trump, voter concern about inflation or Democratic ineptitude will be debated over the coming weeks. But DeSantis emerged as the star of Tuesday night with plenty of bragging rights.
It’s not just DeSantis’ decisive victory that sets him apart. It’s how he won, and how that might translate into victories for Republicans elsewhere — with the caveat that what happens in Florida doesn’t always translate in other states.
Trump recognizes the threat DeSantis represents. The ex-president coined a derogatory nickname for the governor: “Ron DeSanctimonious.” He recently warned that if DeSantis runs against him he “would tell you things about him that won’t be very flattering.”
Perhaps Trump understands that a more disciplined, less gaffe-prone version of himself could be his Achilles heel. DeSantis carries the Trump essence in a more statesman-like package. He has a better chance of winning back moderate conservatives and independents who want a forceful leader but are turned off by Trump’s baggage. DeSantis would first have to survive a bloody primary against Trump.
