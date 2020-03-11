Haiti is a roiling, boiling mess. But in so many ways, it’s our mess, too. Haiti suffers in our hemisphere; it’s our backyard.
Yes, in the long term, Haiti, and Haitians, must solve the country’s problems. And they are, unfortunately, prodigious.
However, the United States remains the 800-pound gorilla in the hemisphere. And where the administration has gone after Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro, a veritable dictator who has overstayed his welcome and whose incompetence has tanked the country’s economy, undercut its legal institutions and sent millions of citizens fleeing across its borders, it has been too passive in thwarting Haiti’s dubious leader.
Haiti, at best, is receiving mixed messages from the United States.
We applaud Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s call for Haiti to set a firm date for elections. In January, President Jovenel Moise announced the end of the bicameral Parliament. All members of the lower chamber and two-thirds of the Senate are gone. There are just 10 senators left. All this after Haiti failed to hold legislative and local elections in October 2019.
Moise is carrying out one-man rule — badly. He is ruling decree. He is confiscating private property and canceling government contracts.
He has constitutional “reforms” in his sights and, in a push to reform the energy sector, is trying to arrest private power providers.
This alone should raise eyebrows in the United States and the rest of the hemisphere. Meanwhile, violence is ever present: Gangs who control one-third of the country are armed to the teeth, despite a U.S. arms embargo.
No Haitian citizen is safe from being taken for what little ransom poor families can scrape up, and U.S. citizens and other foreign nationals have been among the victims, too. Last week, the U.S. State Department raised its travel advisory for the country to Level 4 — Do Not Travel.
Unfortunately, Haitian citizens are collateral damage. It’s time to step up the pressure on Moise to bring law and order and to set an election date — and to stick to it.
The United States must show that, just as it loathes the autocrat in Venezuela, it will not tolerate the autocrat-in-the-making in Haiti.
— Miami Herald
