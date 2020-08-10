Editor: So let me get this straight. Havasu has approximately 58,000 people living here. Twenty-seven people have died from this virus. That’s .00046 chances of death from it. You know, I read about more deaths than that in the obituaries each day. And those deaths are from natural causes. What about heart disease? Cancer? The regular flu kills many more each day in America than this so-called Pandemic.
In addition, there are 1,000 actual cases of the virus here in Lake Havasu now.
So that comes to .0172 chance of getting it. Doesn’t the lottery have better odds? I have a better chance of getting hit by lightning. That’s a fact. Are you still scared?
So, in consequence, “They” have destroyed our lives, destroyed our businesses, stolen our jobs, closed schools and crushed our children and teachers, and demanding we wear “masks” to protect us from this virulent pestilence, basically putting us all in prison by telling us to stay home and shut up.
And now, Havasu Fitness is lost. Look! Our loving government is taking over Havasu Fitness and expanding their power. Wow! They gobbled that up quick!
Do you really think that all of these tyrannical actions are helping? Why do we blindly comply? It has destroyed everything! What is really going on here?
The dollar is also being destroyed folks. “They” want it to die. The Fed is pouring magic money into our system by the trillions! Out of thin air! It’s worthless! The world’s economic system is changing forever. By design!
“They” are going to reset the world’s money system. This is going down hard and fast. Just wait. Things are gonna get bad. Really bad. I hope all of you have prepared for this global wealth transfer. Don’t laugh. This is serious.
Portland, Seattle, and Minneapolis are only the beginning. There are so many ingredients baked in this cake I could never list them here so do your own due diligence, please! Educate yourselves!
And remember: When the people lose everything and have nothing left to lose......they lose it.
Michael Anenberg
Lake Havasu City
