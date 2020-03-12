Editor: Here’s what I have learned: Tens of thousands of Chinese tourists have boarded airplanes and flown to dozens of global destinations from mid-December to Jan. 15, before flight restrictions began to be imposed. Several thousand of those were from Wuhan., China.
And several thousand of those tourists have probably come by bus to the Grand Canyon, Laughlin, Vegas, and even The London Bridge!
Normally (and up through last December and much of January) about 14,000 Chinese per day fly into the US.
That is about 511,000 per year and about 82,000 in the 62 days of December and January. Question: how many of them were already infected with coronavirus?
Given that other pandemic threats have been quickly contained, the skeptics might be right.
Governments always consider panic to be a bigger threat than a pandemic, so they will always downplay bad news. Although most of their concern is self-serving (they don’t want to lose control), the worst-case seldom happens, and panic is a very destructive force.
However, I intend to convey here that there is a great deal of evidence this pandemic could turn into our worst nightmare. The wise person will seek information and prepare for either possibility.
Just a heads-up.
Michael Anenberg
Lake Havasu City
