Editor: The fourth of July here in Lake Havasu was unlike any other I have witnessed in the 26 years I have lived here.
I thought lighting fireworks within the city limits was kinda illegal? No? But holy cow! I thought I was in the middle of a firefight!
All of the explosions, whistles, gunfire, cracklin’, and sirens were unbelievable! I’m was wondering? Was all of that in protest? Or was it simply a celebration?
Michael Anenberg
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.