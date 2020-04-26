Editor: John Hopkins University of Medicine’s Corona Virus resource Center, as of April 13,had reported 557,590 confirmed cases of the new Corona Virus in the United States and 22,109 deaths due to coronavirus. The current population of the United States is just over 330 million! Do the math. That means 0.17 of America’s population has been infected by the coronavirus.
This has been a political agenda driven scam to scare everyone out of their wits and steal the wealth of the American people. Simple as that. Take your masks off. Open the businesses! Get back to work. This whole farce has been a lie and is nothing more than the common flu. Why do you think they did this to us? Did you know that 700,000 people die every year of heart disease? Is Bill Gates gonna close down all the McDonalds restaurants because of that? No! Of course not! It’s over. Go outside. Breathe. And don’t listen to the propaganda channels in America. Wake up, people!
Michael Anenberg
Lake Havasu City
