Down the rabbit hole
Editor: Great Caesar’s Ghost! Are we in trouble? I mean it.
The Chinese are thinking, “Holy cow! The Americans have lost their minds.”
Let me ask you something, sir. How many people every year, every single year now, die of coronary artery disease? Preventable! Preventable by just diet alone! Huh? Roughly. Wait for it. 700,000 people. That’s right. 700,000 people die every year from heart disease.
Biden just reads anything they give him. “You can go back to back to bed now.” Put the lid on it.
He doesn’t know what he’s talking about. Absolutely no clue. And the Chinese are thinking, “Oh my. ... this is the greatest thing ever.”
We are in big trouble, folks. The Chinese are gonna own us. We have hoards coming over the southern border horizon, Antifa is running right over us. And let me tell you another thing, those people in Minneapolis, you better hope to God there is a guilty verdict because they are waiting!
They may do it anyway because you know, the pallets of bricks and stuff are all ready to go. We haven’t had a good riot in a while.
Finally. A man at the helm with strength! Someone to give us hope. A “dazzling” leader! Strong and coherent! Why, this guy makes Woodrow Wilson look like Jim Thorpe!
I’m not sure. Didn’t he proclaim through the drool that if we keep our masks on for another few months, maybe, just maybe, in July, we can go back out into our yards and roast a weenie or two?
This is the “rabbit hole” my friends. We are living in a world of insanity! It’s OK, though. Keep watching Oprah. Line up at Starbucks. Strap on that Dorito “feed bag” and hang on.
But fear not! The good news is, it’s gonna get better. No. No, it’s not. It’s gonna get worse. Much worse.
Michael Anenberg
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Aren't the doomsayers a happy lot? So terrified of President Biden - the man elected by the American people to replace an idiot - and his plans to give us all hope for a better nation they spew the most outrageous garbage. As it stands the majority of Americans of all political stripes approve of President Biden and what is has accomplished along with massive support for his infrastructure improvements.
And Mikey's veiled suggestion the Minneapolis cop might not be guilty of murder is, frankly, disgusting.
