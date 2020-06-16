Editor: Truckers are the lifelines to cities, bringing food, fuel, medicine, and other essential items into cities. Truckers put their lives on the line when they roll into Democrat-run cities that are collapsing into Black Lives Matter chaos and terrorism. (BLM is now understood to mean Burn, Loot, and Murder.).
The crazy violence, looting, and “reparations” demands of lunatic Left-wing terrorist groups mean that trucks full of food and supplies are high-risk targets. Truck drivers are smart. And they have increasingly decided to avoid carrying loads into cities where anarchy-laden Leftists / Democrats are de-funding, attacking and/or abolishing police.
On June 11th, 2020, the city council of Minneapolis voted to completely disband the police department. Once implemented, this will hurl Minneapolis into a third world scenario of lawlessness and total chaos, perhaps making Democrat Representative Ilhan Omar feel right at home as she successfully brings the lawlessness of her home country to America. (Fact: Minneapolis, with an enormous number of immigrants from Somalia, is now the No. 1 radical Islamic terrorism recruitment city in America.) By de-funding or abolishing police, radical left-wing Democrats are deliberately pushing their own cities toward collapse and chaos so they can then blame Trump for all the problems they caused themselves. No truck deliveries will mean the collapse of society in those Democrat-run cities. And that’s a BIG 10-4 buddy!
Michael Anenberg
Lake Havasu City
