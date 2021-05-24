Editor: The biggest story in the country that no one knows about thanks to the main newspaper and television news channels not reporting about it is the cheating and cover-up maneuvers going on in Maricopa County.
As the audit of the 2020 Election continues this week, we find out all the election data was deleted by officials from the voting machines! This data is required by law to be kept! Did you know about that? Of course not. The media doesn’t think it’s important. So they hide it from you.
Is this a criminal cover-up of vote-rigging that is being orchestrated by election officials in charge of the election? It sure looks that way to me. But according to Norma, I’m a conspiracy theorist.
Why is the Democrat Maricopa County Sherriff, Paul Penzone giving the State flimsy excuses about how it would be “reckless” to allow the routers used in the voting process to be reviewed? We were told in Dec. 2020 that NONE of the voting machines were connected to the internet! So what’s the big deal? There are subpoenas for logs and routers used in the election. What is he afraid of? This stinks.
If the Democrats were so sure that the election was on the up and up, then why are they panicked by this State-mandated audit? Buckle up citizens of Arizona! Something is gonna pop here very soon. But hey! Who am I? I’m just a conspiracy theorist!
Michael Anenberg
Lake Havasu City
