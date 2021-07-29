Editor: To quell this huge, frightening, and world-ending tsunami of covid that’s being pushed by none other than the Delta variant, and recognizing that everyone should perpetually be afraid of it for the rest of our lives, doctors and “official experts” recommend that we try something different to keep us safe.
1. Wear 2 masks. (for sure this time)
2. Social distance 8 feet instead of 6 feet.
3. Shut down all remaining small businesses that are still operating.
4. Lockdown everyone in their homes.
5. Further destroy our already weak economy.
6. Shut down the schools.
In other words, just do the same things we did before.
Gee, that worked out for us OK didn’t it? Things got better.
Maybe if we just try it again?
You know. Flatten the curve.
Oh, and another thing, Biden’s CNN one hour special on “The Warning Signs of Dementia” was great wasn’t it?
Michael Anenberg
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
How can we know what, or who, to believe any more? Biden and the CDC change their tunes daily. If it is truly science, the safety requirements should last beyond lunch time before they change again.
mikey - [thumbdown]You're amazingly stupid, aren't you?[thumbdown]
You should be the expert on recognizing stupidity. You look in a mirror daily, don't you?
