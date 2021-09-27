Editor: The Maricopa County forensic audit results have been completed. And if the draft documents are correct, they already show over 54,000 fraudulent, faked and invalid ballots -- more than five times the margin of “victory” for Joe Biden. There’s more to come. And this is from just one county alone: Maricopa.
This is why it’s not over! The Associated Press and a lot of other bought-off, mockingbird, fake news outlets are proclaiming this is no big deal. Nothing see here folks! They omit facts and truths to hide realities. As the truth about all this begins to seep into the consciousness of the American people, the illegitimate Biden regime will now be seeking to unleash desperate measures to distract the American people with another engineered crisis of some sort. Watch out!
If one can’t see the truth about this election yet, one has to be blinded. It’s time to come over to the right side of history. Come on in. The water’s fine.
Michael Anenberg
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
mikey - When will you fools stop beating this poor dead horse. President Biden - as elected by the American people to replace a twice-impeached, lying, traitor - remains YOUR president and the fool you support is still making an ass out of himself with truly stupid statements.
