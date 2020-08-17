Editor: In response to Carolyn Blackmore's letter on Aug. 12, I offer this. I don't deny that there is a disease affecting people. And I am not lying. I have no motive to lie about this. And there is not an "astonishing amount of excess deaths" from this flu. Those deaths are flu deaths. Same as the "regular flu" we experience every year around the globe. The combined numbers of deaths from flu, cancer, and heart disease are consistent. They just gave the flu a new name: Coronavirus.
Therefore, there is no need to shut the country down and destroy our lives! Fear is a powerful tool. It works well on Ms. Blackmore.
Cases of this virus have gone way up because — wait for it — Testing people for the CV-19 has gone way up too! And those that are found to be positive simply go home and recover. But the media scares people by declaring, "covid-19 cases rise dramatically!"
And hardly anyone has symptoms and practically no one is dying! I'm not denying or diminishing the seriousness or the deaths caused by this flu. But the numbers are clear. One does have a much better chance of dying from covid that by a lightning strike. You are right Carolyn. There are no stories of deaths caused by lighting because the media doesn't write about it! If the media started writing about lighting strikes and how many people have died unusually from it, then it would become an issue and people would get scared and react just as they are with this Flu scare. Don't you get it? Stop reacting like a child. Stop watching government propaganda like CNN, MSNBC, and FOX. Yes. FOX news. Do your own research and find independent news services on the internet. Think for yourself for once! Elected officials? Really? They are the ones with no backbone leading us down a path of destruction. I don't care about Trump or Biden. You are wrong about my political motives. I have none.
Look. Perhaps we need a public town hall meeting at the Aquatic Center to discuss what's really going on here. All in attendance can learn from one another.
Michael Anenberg
(mbanenberg@outlook.com)
Lake Havasu City
Poor Mike, still going around with his head in the sand. Yeah let's have a public meeting where a bunch of fools show up without masks and play kissie-face with each other. No thanks, I'll pass.
Oh and BTW, on average, an estimated 330 people get struck by lightning every year in the United States, and 51 of them die as a result of the strike, according to the National Weather Service.
