Editor: You’re all living in fear for nothing. Here are the facts: Cases of the infection have gone up because we are testing everyone! And we can’t trust the tests. They are flawed. Masks don’t work. It says in right on the box. If they did work, then why is everybody still getting sick now more than ever? Stop the fear peddling!
Hardly anybody is dying of the infection. Only those with severe underlying conditions. And that’s more than we think because Americans are fat and unhealthy.
People die. Get over it. Instead, ask why “they” want to destroy our lives using this fake pandemic? Here are the statistics. Again.
From the CDC and the National Center for Health Statistics:
Some of the total deaths and some leading causes of death:
Total Number of deaths: 2,839,205
Heart disease: 655,381
Cancer: 599,274
Accidents (unintentional injuries): 167,127
Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 159,486
Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 147,810
Alzheimer’s disease: 122,019
Diabetes: 84,946
Influenza and Pneumonia: 59,120
Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis: 51,386
Intentional self-harm (suicide): 48,344
Remember, this happens every year! Stop crying. Stop blaming everyone including our President. Help those that really need it. And thank God you’re healthy. Now go live your life.
Michael Anenberg
Lake Havasu City
