Editor: You’re all living in fear for nothing. Here are the facts: Cases of the infection have gone up because we are testing everyone! And we can’t trust the tests. They are flawed. Masks don’t work. It says in right on the box. If they did work, then why is everybody still getting sick now more than ever? Stop the fear peddling!

Hardly anybody is dying of the infection. Only those with severe underlying conditions. And that’s more than we think because Americans are fat and unhealthy.

People die. Get over it. Instead, ask why “they” want to destroy our lives using this fake pandemic? Here are the statistics. Again.

From the CDC and the National Center for Health Statistics:

Some of the total deaths and some leading causes of death:

Total Number of deaths: 2,839,205

Heart disease: 655,381

Cancer: 599,274

Accidents (unintentional injuries): 167,127

Chronic lower respiratory diseases: 159,486

Stroke (cerebrovascular diseases): 147,810

Alzheimer’s disease: 122,019

Diabetes: 84,946

Influenza and Pneumonia: 59,120

Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis: 51,386

Intentional self-harm (suicide): 48,344

Remember, this happens every year! Stop crying. Stop blaming everyone including our President. Help those that really need it. And thank God you’re healthy. Now go live your life.

Michael Anenberg

Lake Havasu City

