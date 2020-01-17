Editor: It is a lead-pipe fact that guns and gun ownership are not the reason why there are so many shootings. Guns are simply a tool like a knife or a bomb, or even a car for those that are clearly mad and want to kill.
This is a mental health problem big time. Remember “ Going postal?”
On Aug. 20, 1986, postman Patrick Sherrill walked into his workplace, shot and killed 14 co-workers and injured 6 more before shooting himself in the head. On Oct. 10, 1991, a former US postal worker, Joseph Harris killed two employees at a post office in Ridgewood, New Jersey. Then, on Nov. 14 of that same year, after being fired, Thomas Mcilvane killed 4 people and then himself at a Royal Oak, Michigan post office. That’s how Going Postal got its name.
These people were under mental stress beyond their abilities to cope. And they snapped. A gun was an easy tool to use. What other tools could they use? A hammer? A bomb? A Butcher Knife? Or worse?
Life on earth is dangerous. We live free. But I would rather live free and dangerously than living “ safely” as a serf or slave down on my knees.
It’s really all about living free along with the choice to die free either by natural causes or by accident. But don’t live in fear. There’s no reason to.
That’s America.
Michael Anenberg
Lake Havasu City
(2) comments
Now that is some funny stuff! Thanks for the laugh.
Thank you Michael! Well chosen words. You forgot one important point. "Extremist Democrat Terrorists" are behind the move to strip U.S. citizens from the constitutional right of gun ownership. The threat is real! They believe an unarmed America is a safer America. Sound the alarm with friends and coworkers. Tell your wives to relay the message in beauty shops. "They must be stopped!"
