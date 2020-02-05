Editor: Nancy Pelosi’s tearing up the state of the union speech, I suppose, was considered to be “stunning” and “ brave” to the very small minority of leftist and communist in the Democratic Party.
But the Independent voter, the ones who Democrats should be seeking to persuade, pretty much see her as childish and foolish.
For a moment there, Nancy looked like that spoiled little girl who found out that her friend got the toy that she really wanted. Especially because the speech mentioned veterans and heroes and such. Tearing that up was a huge breach of decorum.
This is why the Democrats have to lose in the most spectacular wipe out this November. Get rid of the far left, the childlike bickering, corruption and sedition they now represent.
The Democrats are inept and unaware how they appear to other people. Back to the independent voters. Do you think any single one of them approve of what Nancy Pelosi did? Maybe a few. Pelosi’s Democrat party has become a writhing pit of scorpions sprayed with an insecticide labeled “Trump.” And now, as I write this, and as we all watch the Democrat death throes of final desperation, permit me to dump the first shovel of dirt on that grave pit right here.
Michael Anenberg
Lake Havasu City
