Editor: If there is one fact liberty-minded people need to remember: The establishment doesn’t like losing control of the narrative.
And when they do, noticeably weird things start to happen.
For example, it is becoming glaringly obvious that the narrative on the experimental mRNA “vaccines” has slipped right through the fingers of the Biden Administration, and now, as a result, they are now in a scramble to get millions of vaccines injected into as many skeptical arms as possible before the public organizes for a full push-back against the agenda.
It seems to me that they are in a bit of a panic. Ya think?
I also understand that at least half the US population is in defiance of the program.
This is probably why Fauci and Biden have become very aggressive in their vaccination agenda over the past month.
If they were getting the nearly 70% vax rates they claim, then they wouldn’t be stomping their feet childishly over unvaccinated people.
The stats show a huge number of Americans are refusing to take the jab — there’s a vast army of us out there, and this is a good thing. Time to start thinking critically.
Michael Anenberg
Lake Havasu City
