Last month while Americans were rightly dealing with the devastating coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt quietly extended the temporary appointment of William Perry Pendley to lead the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). This “temporary” appointment has now seen three extensions and will likely soon see a fourth if action is not taken to reject the appointment and call for a full Senate confirmation hearing. William Perry Pendley is a direct threat to our public lands and must not be allowed to permanently damage what belongs to every American.
Our public lands, those lands that every American citizen owns, are uniquely part of our national identity. Nowhere else in the world do the people have a birthright to such wealth regardless of their social status or their bank accounts.
In Arizona, we are blessed with over 30 million acres of public lands that host an amazing diversity of habitats and wildlife. These lands provide a vast array of resources from timber harvest and cattle grazing to countless recreational activities such as camping, hiking, wildlife watching, hunting, and fishing.
These lands are also the foundation of a $21 billion dollar outdoor recreation economy which supports more than 200,000 jobs and generates $1.4 billion dollars in taxes. William Perry Pendley’s appointment as the “Acting” Director of the BLM puts these lands and all they provide at direct risk.
Mr. Pendley, a self-labeled “Sagebrush Rebel,” has a long and hostile history of advocating for the sale and transfer of our federal lands. In his role as president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, Pendley repeatedly sued the BLM and attacked it in public comments and books claiming our Founding Fathers never intended for the federal government to own public lands. This anti-public land ideology is in direct opposition to the BLM’s mission to “sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations”. If ever there was a case of the “fox watching the hen house”, this is it.
Our public lands provide clean air and water, provide limitless recreational opportunities, support industries, and put food on our tables. These lands belong to all American citizens and deserve to be managed and protected in trust for the American people, not sold off or stripped of their resources by the highest bidders. William Perry Pendley does not share these values and is the wrong person to lead the BLM. Arizona Senators Sinema and McSally need to speak out for our public lands and call for a full Senate confirmation hearing or a flat-out revocation of Mr. Pendley’s appointment.
Michael Cravens is an advocacy coordinator with the Arizona Wildlife Federation.
