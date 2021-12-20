Editor: Be aware of Highway 93 driving south on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday, usually after noon.
The very worst is Sunday. For example on Dec. 12, 2021 the vehicles were stop-and-go from way north of Highway 68 all the way to I-40. No accident caused this.
This has been a problem for many years. The Arizona Department of Transportation has put this problem as a low priority for many years. Anyone who cares can contact ADOT for an update.
Michael Hearron
Golden Valley
