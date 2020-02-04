Editor: I have never felt such utter disdain for a political party that I once claimed as my own. The 116th United States Congress has further divided our country. I once fought to arrive at middle ground, thinking that most people can agree on certain principles. On this matter, Sen. McCain and I often agreed. There were times of disagreement, but in those times, I believed that he was still trying to find a common ground.
Sen. Martha McSally has not, and I wash my hands of her. Nothing I have seen remotely shows that she has represented her constituency, only her party leader — corrupt as he is. Look at who he has surrounded himself with. Now McSally has joined that "classy" group.
Michael Henshaw
Quartzsite
