Editor: Why is the distribution and implementation of the Covid 19 vaccination process such a mess in Mohave County?
I’m 70 years old and can’t not only get an appointment, I can’t get any of the few providers to even respond to my requests for an appointment.
The largest medical organization in Lake Havasu City, Havasu Regional Medical Center, has all but disappeared.
The entire medical community should be embarrassed and ashamed.
Michael Hipps
Lake Havasu City
