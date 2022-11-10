Editor: In the 10 Nov newspaper, there were four “news articles” all from Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services. All of these spent most of their space attempting to explain why Democrat candidates should win. There was very little news; instead they read more like advertisements and endorsements for the candidates Mr. Fischer apparently prefers. The election is over, and submission of new ballots should also be over. If we must include these articles, the Opinion section would be the proper place for them.
Michael Jeffers
(0) comments
