Editor: In the Feb. 23 newspaper, on page 8, I had to read twice the report regarding a 14-year old girl who was kidnapped from Kingman and forced to go to Utah.
The article specified that she did not want to go with her 26-year old male abductor, but based on his threats she was forced to go. After her rescue, instead of being sent back to her family for comfort, she was held in the Mohave Juvenile Detention Center.
The charge? Violating her parole after she was forced to allow the Adult kidnapper to cut off her ankle monitor and then forced to go to Utah with him.
I truly hope this is just a case of bad reporting. If this article is accurate, I ask that the editor please provide the name(s) of any Mohave County official who approved this incarceration of this 14-year old victim.
They should never, ever be elected again for any public office. This poor child has been held against her will twice.
