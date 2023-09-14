Editor: A recent rant opined: “All the people claiming the Trump indictments are purely political seem to forget that it was grand juries of everyday Americans, not Biden, who found the evidence convincing enough to bring indictments.”

Not necessarily so. At least in the case of the Washington, D.C. grand jury, the vast majority of jurors were likely Democrats. And most of them, like the prosecutor, were likely Trump haters.

Roger Pries

And that is exactly how grand juries work. They only hear what the prosecutor has to say and never what the accused or their attorney has to say. So it is easy for a prosecutor to get their way especially when the jury is made up of people of the right political background. Now since H Biden has been indicted the left can and will say that our justice system is not two tiered and Trumps claims of it being so are now baseless. One difference is that as soon as Hunter is convicted OL joey will pardon him. After Joey is still the big guy that needs his 10%.

