Editor: A recent rant opined: “All the people claiming the Trump indictments are purely political seem to forget that it was grand juries of everyday Americans, not Biden, who found the evidence convincing enough to bring indictments.”
Not necessarily so. At least in the case of the Washington, D.C. grand jury, the vast majority of jurors were likely Democrats. And most of them, like the prosecutor, were likely Trump haters.
Around the country, George Soros-sponsored prosecutors are working in concert — with the blessing of Joe Biden and Merrick Garland — to push the biggest election interference this country has ever seen. They’re scared to death of a second Trump presidency, so they’re willing to break any laws to prevent that and put Trump behind bars. Our ranter asked regarding grand juries, “Why are their conclusions so easily dismissed?” The answer is simple: the jurors listened only to the wild, one-sided claims of the prosecutors, having not heard a single word from the accused or his defense team.
And that is exactly how grand juries work. They only hear what the prosecutor has to say and never what the accused or their attorney has to say. So it is easy for a prosecutor to get their way especially when the jury is made up of people of the right political background. Now since H Biden has been indicted the left can and will say that our justice system is not two tiered and Trumps claims of it being so are now baseless. One difference is that as soon as Hunter is convicted OL joey will pardon him. After Joey is still the big guy that needs his 10%.
