Editor: A recent letter-writer presented himself as a “centrist” champion of objective journalism, but then praised CNN and condemns Fox News. Why?
He claims the firing of Chris Cuomo for unethical and potentially criminal behavior demonstrates CNN’s willingness to admit bias and correct errors, when in fact it did neither. He then broad-brushes Fox for Lara Logan’s hyperbolic comparison of Anthony Fauci to Joseph Mengele, but forgets that for four years CNN hosts likened Trump to Hitler.
This centrism and objectivity are as unbelievable as the media outlets it favors.
Michael Logan
Prescott
