Editor: This country was founded on the principle that all men are created equal and thus should be treated equally. It has yet to be achieved, partly because of the alacrity with which our politicians seek to benefit subsets of our citizens at the expense of the many. One current example is Gov. Ducey’s proposal to exempt veterans’ military pensions from Arizona’s state income tax.
Ducey touts this as a veterans benefit, and who would be so churlish as to deny a benefit to veterans. What he neglects to mention is that 90% of veterans don’t get military pensions. What kind of veterans benefit is unavailable to 90% of its supposed beneficiaries?
But it gets worse. Only about 17% of enlisted veterans get pensions versus about 49% of officers, and the net present value of the average enlisted serviceman’s pension is around $200,000 versus around $700,000 for the average officer.
Ducey believes the average Arizonan making minimum wage who has never and will never have a pension should subsidize tax breaks for wealthy, retired military officers. Furthermore, not only does Ducey consider this a splendid idea, but the vast majority of Republican legislators agree.
Rather than enact yet another windfall for yet another minuscule subset of the well-to-do, perhaps the governor and Republicans in the legislature should consider the radical proposition of reducing taxes not just for some but for all Arizonans.
Michael Monson
Lake Havasu City
