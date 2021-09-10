Editor: I have been reading and hearing about the mandates and vax passports. I know of some businesses that will not allow customers to enter without a vax passport. The government is starting to enforce this, which is a dangerous policy to start.
Every time I hear of this, I think of the verses in the Bible, in Rev.13, verses 16 and 17. “He required everyone to be given a mark on the right hand or on the forehead. And no one could buy or sell anything without that mark.” Right now, it is passports, but we are getting close. Beware!
Michael Montgomery
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
Beware those that espouse not protecting the public through wearing masks, getting vaccinated and proving they have been vaccinated. They are all crazy.
