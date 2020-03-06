Editor: I read in the newspaper that a 59-year-old man had a few ounces of drugs for sale, and the judge gave him 25 years in prison. That is ridiculous. Then I read that two people transporting $12 million worth of dangerous drugs were released with ankle bracelets. Something is wrong here.
Michael Montgomery
Lake Havasu City
