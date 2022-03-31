Editor: With all of the wars and rumors of wars going on today, I was thinking about our biggest vulnerability and I noticed that the local car lots were almost empty of new cars. Then I remembered that there was a chip shortage that was holding up the manufacturing of new cars.
It was the early to mid 1970s when the major car manufacturers switched to electronic ignition on virtually all vehicles and everyone thought it was great. It was great until we started the "prepper movement" and we found out that just one nuclear weapon, with the proper yield and detonated at the right altitude and time of day would put the lights out and stop every car from Maine to San Diego. If we were attacked at noon over Omaha, Nebraska, no one would even notice. I cannot imagine the insanity in California if there were no electricity for lights and hair dryers and no cars to get to the mall. Fortunately, old cars with points and condensers aren't affected. Maybe it is time to rethink how we design cars and protect the electrical grid.
Just how hard would it be to go back to points and condensers in our ignition systems. Or better yet, design a distributor with both an electronic ignition and points and condensers that, with the flick of a switch, could be alternated. In fact, there must still be some junior entrepreneurs that could come up with a back fit for cars built since the '70's with points and condensers. It would actually be a great selling point for new cars.
"Doomsday Cars! It will take a hit from the mother of all bombs and keep on running!"
Wouldn't that mess with nuclear attack planners in Red China, Russia and the New World Order!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
[299 words]
