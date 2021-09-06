Editor: Everyone is saying that the Biden Afghanistan policy failed. I disagree! I think the policy is to distract the American people from the gathering momentum for the nationwide audit.
An audit that will show that President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and that Red China hacked the Soros owned Dominion voting machines to give Biden the win.
These are acts of treason and acts of war.
Of course there will be the massive suffering and murder of the Afghan people and the drama of getting the 15,000 Americans out of harms way BUT it has completely taken over the news cycle and the attention of American people away from the audit, the disaster at the border and the vaccine mandates. .
My only question is that if they will go this far to divert attention of the American people from all of Biden’s disasters, what will they do next when Afghanistan loses it’s attraction? Will they allow Al Qaeda to nuke New York City?
Will they allow Red China to invade Taiwan or will they just shut down all communication to keep the American people in the dark?
In any case, the tactic is working.
While Biden’s policies in foreign policy, domestic policy, energy and the economy seem almost criminally insane, they are giving the Communist, the Global socialist and the Satanist exactly the cover they need to finish destroying this country and our military. God help us all!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
Lying loser BigBlob
“Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.”
Why the following trash is allowed to be posted here shows THN is not seriously concerned with facts or the truth – “An audit that will show that President Donald Trump won the 2020 election and that Red China hacked the Soros owned Dominion voting machines to give Biden the win.”
The former guy DID NOT win anything, other than the biggest liar of all time award. Additionally, Dominion has no corporate ties with Venezuela, the Clinton Foundation or Soros.
Sidney Powell – the sleazy lawyer about to be disbarred - and other former guy allies have tried to tie Dominion, which sells election technology that was used in more than two dozen states, to another voting company called Smartmatic. During the 2020 election, Smartmatic's technology was used only in Los Angeles County, and not in any swing states.
Smartmatic was founded in Florida by two Venezuelans, and did provide election technology to the Venezuelan government. Powell posted on social media a purported affidavit from an unnamed Venezuelan official claiming Smartmatic software was used to change votes in the country. But those claims have no evidence as usual, and there is no reason to believe the company's software was created to make sure Chavez "never lost an election," as Powell claimed.
The bigger issue with this claim is that there is no evidence that Dominion machines used Smartmatic software, as Powell suggested -- and thus zero connection between Venezuela and the company whose voting machines were actually used in the swing states the former guy is focusing on. Both Dominion and Smartmatic have said that they are competitors with no corporate links.
And yes "God help us all" with protection from conspiracy spouting fools who are determined to destroy our nation. Continuing to post this garbage is shameful.
Lying loser...BIG BLOB!!!
