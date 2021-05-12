Editor: As the results from the Arizona election audit come in and with other states sure to follow, perhaps we should start thinking about an election do-over. It is obvious that the 2020 election was rife with fraud, between "mail in ballots", illegal aliens voting, under age voters, hacked voting machines, ballot harvesting, multi-state voting and the voting dead, it is obvious there is no such thing as vote security.
I think it is time to redo this corrupted election and to go back to good old reliable paper ballots and call it a day.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
