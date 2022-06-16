Editor: I can't believe I am actually sitting here, watching the sham Capitol riot hearings with all of the same pathetic cast of lying Democratic and RINO characters as the Mueller "Russian Collusion" investigations. It all seems too familiar. The fawning press, the endless coverage and soon, Adam Schiff's ridiculous(as my brother-in- law says"googly eyed") claims of insurrection, crime and terror. All of it lies but designed to look as serious and as important as possible. All of it lies meant to distract from the real reason for the demonstrations, voter fraud and the stolen 2020 election. We haven't got time or space to really go into how it was stolen. That was completely explained by Mike Lindell's Documentary, "Absolute Proof" and Dinesh D'souza's "2000 Mules".
Let's just say, the proof is irrefutable and that is the real issue that should be investigated. In the meantime, over 800+ demonstrators have been arrested and are rotting in federal jails, mostly in solitary confinement for the last year and a half without any serious charges like insurrection. At best they have been charged with trespassing or destruction of government property.
Just misdemeanors at best. The charges are ridiculous considering the billions of dollars of damage and the 24 lives lost during the ANTIFA/BLM insurrection in the summer of 2020.
The Democrats have milked this "Insurrection" of January 6th about as far as it will go. I want, No, I demand that the 800+ political prisoners be released immediately and a real investigation on the stolen 2020 election be started.
When it is proven that the 2020 election was stolen and the 800+ political prisoners were arrested illegally, I want to see charges of treason, sedition and murder be brought up against the liars that have done so much damage to this country!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
