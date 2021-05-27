Editor: This year, like a perfect storm, all of the factors for voter fraud were brought together to elect a senile old man to the presidency and a vice president who is an outright Communist.
First, were the Dominion voting machines that were supposedly not on the Internet. Then there were the 35 million illegals that could vote without identification. Then ballot stuffing by election workers.
A responsible press would be screaming to the high heavens but instead they are complicit in the crime using covid 19 as a diversion. Every time election fraud is brought up it is met with screams of no proof and is drowned out by covid-19 fear porn.
It was perfect.
Unfortunately for the Fifth Columnists, the courts and true American Patriots are about to turn things around. The election will be overturned in Georgia or Arizona and the dominos will begin to fall. One by one every cheater will be caught, tried, convicted and punished.
Nothing can stop what is coming and with God’s Help, it will happen soon.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
Thanks Michael. You are good for the pharmaceutical companies. Bobber is off his rocker again.
AUDIT SCAM UPDATE
The twice impeached, lying, crook has been watching the utterly bonkers election "audit" in Arizona with great interest. In fact, a New York Times reporter recently noted that Trump has told people close to him that he believes the Arizona audit "could undo" the results of the 2020 presidential election. It was against this insane backdrop that the twice impeached loser issued a statement that read in part, "Arizona Republican State Senators are engendering such tremendous respect, even adoration, for the great job they are doing on the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam." There is no scenario in which any of that was true. On the contrary, a variety of prominent Arizona Republicans are increasingly mortified by this embarrassing fiasco. What's more the twice impeached fool has been watching the utterly bonkers election "audit" in Arizona with great interest. In fact, a New York Times reporter recently noted that Trump has told people close to him that he believes the Arizona audit "could undo" the results of the 2020 presidential election. It was against this insane backdrop that the disgusting loser issued a statement that read in part, "Arizona Republican State Senators are engendering such tremendous respect, even adoration, for the great job they are doing on the Forensic Audit of the 2020 Presidential Election Scam."
There is no scenario in which any of that was true. On the contrary, a variety of prominent Arizona Republicans are increasingly mortified by this embarrassing fiasco. What's more, as the Arizona Republic reported, the IT company that was in charge of running the day-to-day audit no longer wants anything to do with the partisan debacle. The contract with Wake TSI ended May 14, the original completion date for the hand count, and the company chose not to renew its contract, according to Randy Pullen, an audit spokesperson and former state GOP chair. "They were done," he said. "They didn't want to come back."
If Wake TSI's name sounds familiar, it's not your imagination. Cyber Ninjas, the woefully unqualified Florida outfit run by a fringe conspiracy theorist, needed a subcontractor to oversee the actual recounting of more than 2 million ballots in Maricopa County. Wake TSI is now walking away. It's hard to blame them; I wouldn't want to come back, either.
Last week, the Republican-dominated Maricopa County Board of Supervisors urged the GOP-led state Senate to put a stop to this madness, calling the outlandish process a "spectacle that is harming all of us," adding, "Our state has become a laughingstock." They went on to write, "You have rented out the once good name of the Arizona State Senate to grifters and con-artists, who are fundraising hard-earned money from our fellow citizens even as your contractors parade around the Coliseum, hunting for bamboo and something they call 'kinematic artifacts' while shining purple lights for effect. None of these things are done in a serious audit. The result is that the Arizona Senate is held up to ridicule in every corner of the globe and our democracy is imperiled." The letter was signed by members of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, as well as the local Democratic sheriff, and Stephen Richer, the local Republican official who oversees Maricopa County's elections department.
It was the same Richer who responded to Donald Trump's deranged comments about the state's election results, describing the former president's preposterous nonsense as "unhinged." Richer added, "We can't indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country."
Good Job, Mike.
You have "he Slob and El Packo" going Nuts again, Well Nuttier!! Keep it up. There is NOT One Person in this Country that has any Respect for "sleepy &the ho" nor do they believe they deserve to be in office.
I understand the Destruction will be Great, but there is Sunshine on the Horizon.
Thank you Bob for proving my point!
Oh, Mikey, you have been so misled by the right-wing loon idiot fringe it has allowed you to come here and make a complete fool out of yourself. Let’s consider your points –
1 – The “senile old man” was voted out and replaced by President Biden who is working tirelessly to make life better for every American – even you.
2 – There is no empirical evidence of any problems with Dominion voting machines, A point proven by Dominion suing the morons who continue to spread such BS – will you join that group?
3 – There is no evidence of massive voter fraud in the country, but we do have the following example: The ballot came from a Trump supporter who voted for his dead wife - whom he's also accused of murdering.
Five months after Suzanne Morphew vanished without a trace while out on a bike ride last Mother’s Day, the Chaffee County Clerk’s Office in Colorado received a bizarre notification: a mail-in ballot for the 2020 election had been submitted under her name.
When a Chaffee County sergeant went to the clerk’s office to check out the ballot, he saw that it had been handwritten and dated Oct. 15, 2020—and included the signature of her husband, Barry Lee Morphew, on the witness line.
But according to an arrest affidavit, authorities did not question the 53-year-old dad about his alleged voter fraud until April 22, just days before he was charged with first-degree murder and a slew of other crimes in connection with his wife’s disappearance.
“I wanted Trump… to win,” Morphew told FBI agents when questioned about submitting his wife’s voting ballot. “I just thought, give him… another vote. I figured all these other guys are cheating.”
4 – The elections will not be “overturned” in Arizona and Georgia or anywhere else. The scam “audit” in Arizona, and the only one being done, is are handled by non-certified fools who have tampered with the ballots, the machines and other materials to the point everything is so tainted it cannot be used for any valid purpose.
5 – President Biden will continue to be the President of the United States despite ignorant fools being upset because he was legally elected.
Even though the election will not be overturned, evidence of a fraud needs to be found if there is to be any future contesting of elections. If there is no fraud, then you should not be so nervous. If there is fraud, and it is found and documented, you and the Democrats have just been castrated and will hopefully vanish.
Keep speaking out! Just as the truth about the COVID virus is entering public mainstream news, along with the obvious lies Fauci has spewed all along, the great election fraud of 2020 will become public knowledge despite the liberals’ howling.
