Editor: Yes , I am worried about the 10,000 Americans that are still in Afghanistan that could be murdered or used as hostages to Blackmail the Biden Regime.
Yes , I am worried about the Afghan people themselves. Many will be tortured and murdered, especially the women and I am worried about the Biden open door policy to bring an untold number of unvetted Afghan refugees here to the United States. How many will be Taliban or Al Qaeda terrorists?
All of these things are very upsetting but there are even bigger issues that are coming to light. Red China is watching Biden and his incompetent advisers to see just how gutless they are.
The CCP has been waiting for a president that they could bully or buy off so they could attack Taiwan with little fear of confrontation from us. In a senile Biden they have both. There is also a time factor. As the audits from Arizona and other states come in and it looks like Biden and Harris might be removed, the Chinese might just make their move on Taiwan while Biden is still in office which could precipitate a nuclear war. Even worse, I am worried that, if the Red Chinese really are willing to turn this into a nuclear confrontation on Taiwan, Biden might just surrender! Then God help us all!
Michael Pacer
Kingman
(1) comment
mikey - [thumbdown] More of the usual utter nonsense out of Kingman.[thumbdown]
