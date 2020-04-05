Editor: Now that hydroxychloroquine has been shown to be an effective treatment for the Corona Virus, why is there still panic in the voices of President Trump’s critics. It seems to me that if it were prescribed as soon as the coronavirus was diagnosed, all of this panicking would end and we would get back to normal.
I’m just worried that if this pandemic was intentional on Red China’s part. Nobody thought 911 was a terrorist attack until the second plane hit the World Trade Center. The Chinese Communist Party must be made to understand that there will be a price to be paid for destroying the US and world economies.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.