Editor: Climate change is real ... but “anthropogenic” climate change, that is “human caused climate change” is an entirely different matter. Every time a volcano erupts, world “weather” changes. At any given moment there are at least 12 volcanoes erupting world wide. That is something we all have to live with. The problem is that the “globalists” are looking for a problem that is so big that they can stampede the world into accepting world government and world slavery as the only way the problem can be dealt with. That is where “anthropogenic” climate change rears it’s ugly head. It’s all our fault, there are too many humans, there are too many cars, we are using up the worlds resources, we must reduce the world’s population.
In the meantime, Al Gore has racked up $200 million from the globalists to promote their biggest lie. Don’t be stupid. I know liberals are more than willing to vote your self into slavery thinking everyone will be equal but human nature will not allow that to happen. Take a deep breath, trust in God and stop drinking the Kool-Aid they are selling on CNN and MSNBC.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
Amen to that, Michael.
