Editor: How many more Republican candidates are going to jump into the 2024 election fray when it is only obvious that Donald Trump will be the choice of the Republican (and Democrat) Conservatives.
At some point these pretenders must stop thinking they are candidates and realize they are spoilers.
The deep state will do anything to stop President Trump from regaining power and stop them from destroying the country. Only President Trump has shown that he has the knowledge and stamina to pull this country out of this liberal morass and regain the status of “Superpower”!
If the crowd of Republican “pretenders” were in any way loyal to their Conservative values and to the Constitution, they would end their hopeless candidacies now and throw their support to Donald Trump.
This includes Ron DeSantis who I look forward to voting for in 2028 but this is not his time.
DeSantis is truly doing a great job in Florida but I guarantee my support for him will turn to anger if he insists on disrupting a future Trump Presidency.
Along with bribery and blackmail, the deep state uses lies and unscrupulous people to divide and conquer.
I am sure the excellent candidates that have thrown their hats in the Republican ring do NOT want to be seen as spoilers or tools of the deep state! It is time for all Republican candidates to give up and throw their support behind Donald Trump.
My hats off to you Michael for your willingness to speak the truth about this. We have to stop the demorats now before they turn all these illegal invaders into demorat voters as we know that is their plan. Their plan is for a one party nation with a dictator plain and simple. If the regular demorat voters in this country can't see what has happened to their party then they are part of the problem.
