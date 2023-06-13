Editor: How many more Republican candidates are going to jump into the 2024 election fray when it is only obvious that Donald Trump will be the choice of the Republican (and Democrat) Conservatives.

At some point these pretenders must stop thinking they are candidates and realize they are spoilers.

Roger Pries

My hats off to you Michael for your willingness to speak the truth about this. We have to stop the demorats now before they turn all these illegal invaders into demorat voters as we know that is their plan. Their plan is for a one party nation with a dictator plain and simple. If the regular demorat voters in this country can't see what has happened to their party then they are part of the problem.

