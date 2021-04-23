Editor: How can the Democrat party be so wrong and so destructive in such a short time? So wrong on the Constitution, so wrong on the economy, so wrong on energy and so wrong on international relations.They want to pack the Supreme Court with liberal judges that will end America as we know it. If given the power, they will end our right to self defense. They will spend us into oblivion and raise taxes to stop the Globalist hoax of Global warming and destroy our economy in the process.
They have already halted new oil production, killed the pipeline and the price of gas has risen 60 cents per gallon ensuring that the price of everything will go up.
We have gone from a petroleum exporter to animporter making us vulnerable to Middle East politics and terrorism. Our cities are burning, riots throughout the country and the liberal press is egging it on. Biden’s border policies have allowed an untold number of illegal aliens that will all be put on welfare and are already getting covid stimulus checks!
Finally, the obvious weakness of President Biden and Kamala Harris has given Red China and Russia the incentive to expand territorially. We can expect the Russians to attack Ukraine and Red China to attack Taiwan, possibly starting World War 3!
This is what happens when a political party is basically financed by foreign money and the votes are counted by voting machines that are owned by George Soros and are built in Venezuela.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
