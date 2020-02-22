Editor: So the Democrats are still trying desperately and pathetically to prove Trump a Russian agent again while ignoring the fact that CIA Director John Brennan, an Obama appointee and leader of this attempted coup, was a card carrying member of the Communist Party USA and a Muslim Convert. How he was ever confirmed by the Senate is beyond me.
It only goes to prove how many globalist traitors there are in Congress but their day is coming . When the criminal indictments start rolling in and the accomplices in this coup attempt are convicted and sent to Guantanamo, we will expect the Globalist Democrats to eat crow and end this nightmare.
It will be time for all Democrats to admit they were wrong on Trump and were mislead by globalist lies.
If not and we still have to listen to their pathetic lies about Trump and the Russians, it will only confirm that they are a disgusting Globalist traitors and willing accomplice to their crimes.
The rest I leave to karma.
Michael Pacer
Kingman
(1) comment
Michael, thank you! Democrats will never admit that they're wrong because basically they are habitual liars. Example? Pinocchio is a Democrat!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.